Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,161,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,773,000 after buying an additional 4,964,983 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,577,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Exelon by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,770,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025,239 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Exelon by 141.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,621,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,880,000 after buying an additional 2,123,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rare Infrastructure Ltd raised its stake in Exelon by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 3,151,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,068,000 after buying an additional 1,593,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXC stock opened at $44.89 on Tuesday. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The company has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXC. TheStreet cut Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exelon from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.55.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

