eXp World (EXPI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). eXp World had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $609.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.27 million. The business’s revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect eXp World to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

eXp World stock opened at $33.06 on Tuesday. eXp World has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 103.32 and a beta of 3.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.43.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EXPI shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on eXp World from $26.50 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet cut eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, William Blair cut eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other eXp World news, CEO Jason Gesing sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $3,042,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,157,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,003,883.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $1,592,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 477,500 shares of company stock valued at $23,536,850 over the last quarter. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

