Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $1.06. Expeditors International of Washington reported earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will report full-year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $4.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Expeditors International of Washington.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%.

EXPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays cut Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $113.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.75. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $69.54 and a 1 year high of $113.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.37.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 38.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 41.2% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 13.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

