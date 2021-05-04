Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CEO Edward Meyercord Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CEO Edward Meyercord sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,042,088. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Edward Meyercord also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $283,500.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $221,750.00.

EXTR stock opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $12.06.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.72 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,389,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,706,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,762,000 after acquiring an additional 709,036 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,104,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,607,000 after acquiring an additional 390,831 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,612,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,351,000 after acquiring an additional 382,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,409,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

