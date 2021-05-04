Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 36.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 29,986 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 4,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 324.2% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 30,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 79,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 10,138 shares during the period. Finally, Benin Management CORP boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 68,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $58.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $249.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.85 and a 200-day moving average of $47.38. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.81.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

