F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of F5 Networks in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now anticipates that the network technology company will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.67. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for F5 Networks’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.93 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.76 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $207.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $183.70 on Monday. F5 Networks has a 12 month low of $116.79 and a 12 month high of $216.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.77. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total value of $126,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,395.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total transaction of $274,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,666.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,537 shares of company stock worth $3,324,911. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 14.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the third quarter worth $37,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the third quarter valued at $541,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in F5 Networks by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,142 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in F5 Networks by 22.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,050 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after purchasing an additional 12,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.