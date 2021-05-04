F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target Increased to $255.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.00.

FFIV stock opened at $183.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. F5 Networks has a 52-week low of $116.79 and a 52-week high of $216.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. F5 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that F5 Networks will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Geng Lin sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total value of $126,768.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,395.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,537 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,911 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter worth $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter worth $42,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

