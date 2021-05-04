Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $479.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Fabrinet stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,783. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.77 and its 200 day moving average is $80.17. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $54.38 and a 52-week high of $94.25.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

In other news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $604,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,148.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $196,281.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,425.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,524,905. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

FN has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.10.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.