Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Position Lowered by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,988 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 20,728 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 0.9% of Comerica Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Facebook were worth $150,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Facebook by 1.3% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 2.2% during the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $322.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $918.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.76 and a 12 month high of $331.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $299.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.60.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total value of $114,650.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 251 shares in the company, valued at $67,079.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,739,851 shares of company stock worth $501,146,451. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FB. Wedbush upped their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.11.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.