FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 521.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $342.95. 507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,624. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.73 and a 12 month high of $365.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $321.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.47.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $391.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.90 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 25.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FDS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.30.

In other news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.65, for a total transaction of $358,764.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.90, for a total value of $764,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,842.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,133 shares of company stock worth $1,901,164. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

