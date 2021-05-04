Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,758 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $5,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,511,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,305,800,000 after purchasing an additional 27,880 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 524,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,257,000 after purchasing an additional 81,250 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 346,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,962,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 213,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,315,000 after purchasing an additional 12,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 253.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,954,000 after purchasing an additional 147,324 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.73, for a total transaction of $7,120,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,819,471.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 12,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.82, for a total transaction of $6,241,896.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,205,215.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,928 shares of company stock worth $20,646,547 in the last 90 days. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FICO stock opened at $515.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.37 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $506.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $481.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $327.90 and a 12-month high of $547.57.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FICO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.71.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.