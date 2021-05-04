Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Given New $570.00 Price Target at Barclays

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $565.00 to $570.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.52% from the stock’s previous close.

FICO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $537.71.

NYSE FICO opened at $515.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.37 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac has a 1 year low of $327.90 and a 1 year high of $547.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $506.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $481.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 12,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.82, for a total value of $6,241,896.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,133 shares in the company, valued at $24,205,215.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.73, for a total transaction of $7,120,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,920 shares in the company, valued at $30,819,471.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,928 shares of company stock worth $20,646,547 over the last 90 days. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 4.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,298,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Horan Capital Management grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Horan Capital Management now owns 21,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

