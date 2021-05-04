Falcon Project (FNT) Price Tops $0.0022

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. One Falcon Project coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Falcon Project has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. Falcon Project has a total market cap of $8.65 million and approximately $85,963.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Falcon Project alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00066063 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) traded 3,203.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,066.91 or 0.03760109 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.93 or 0.00267289 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004228 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $638.53 or 0.01161616 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00032367 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.66 or 0.00737972 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,269.34 or 1.00545532 BTC.

Falcon Project Profile

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here. Falcon Project’s official website is falconofficial.com. The official message board for Falcon Project is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus.

Falcon Project Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falcon Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Falcon Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Falcon Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Falcon Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Falcon Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.