FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FBL Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 10.92%.

Shares of FFG stock opened at $60.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.17. FBL Financial Group has a one year low of $30.88 and a one year high of $60.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from FBL Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. FBL Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FFG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FBL Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of FBL Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

FBL Financial Group Company Profile

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

