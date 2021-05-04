FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FBL Financial Group had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 6.64%.

FFG opened at $60.76 on Tuesday. FBL Financial Group has a 1-year low of $30.88 and a 1-year high of $60.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.53.

Get FBL Financial Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from FBL Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. FBL Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FBL Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of FBL Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

FBL Financial Group Company Profile

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for FBL Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FBL Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.