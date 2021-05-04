Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $278.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Federal Signal updated its FY21 guidance to $1.73-1.85 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 1.730-1.850 EPS.

FSS stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,225. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.01. Federal Signal has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 112,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $4,305,138.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Federal Signal from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

