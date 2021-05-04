Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Sets New 52-Week High at $447.60

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 447.60 ($5.85) and last traded at GBX 446.14 ($5.83), with a volume of 171335 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 438.80 ($5.73).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.66) price objective on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 232 ($3.03).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 387.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 302.12. The stock has a market cap of £2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. Ferrexpo’s payout ratio is currently 0.21%.

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

