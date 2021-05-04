Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms recently commented on FRRVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ferrovial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Ferrovial stock opened at $28.57 on Friday. Ferrovial has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $29.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.12.

About Ferrovial

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator in the United States, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private works; and development, finance, and operation of toll roads.

