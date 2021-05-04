Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) Short Interest Down 17.5% in April

Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the March 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Barclays downgraded Fibra Danhos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

OTCMKTS GRFFF remained flat at $$1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday. Fibra Danhos has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.21.

Fibra Danhos Company Profile

Fibra Danhos is a Mexican trust established primarily to develop, own, lease, operate and acquire iconic and premier quality commercial real estate assets in Mexico. Our goal is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns for Holders of our CBFIs in the long term, through stable cash distributions and the appreciation of our properties.

