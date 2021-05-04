Field Trip Health Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FTRPF) Short Interest Update

Field Trip Health Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FTRPF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the March 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Field Trip Health from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Get Field Trip Health alerts:

OTCMKTS:FTRPF traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $4.62. 19,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,267. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.66. Field Trip Health has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $7.71.

Field Trip Health Company Profile

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Its Research division is involved in the development of psychedelic molecules and conducting research on plant-based psychedelics. The company also operates Field Trip Health clinics for psychedelic therapies in North America.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Field Trip Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Field Trip Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.