Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 5,234 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 93.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,234 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of IEFA opened at $75.22 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.73 and its 200-day moving average is $69.54.

