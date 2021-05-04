FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.080-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $246 million-$250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $244.14 million.FireEye also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.390-0.410 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FEYE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FireEye from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America raised shares of FireEye from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FireEye from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.25.

NASDAQ FEYE opened at $19.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -20.10 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. FireEye has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $25.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.06 and a 200-day moving average of $18.89.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.00 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FireEye will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alexa King sold 39,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $817,779.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 340,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,984,873.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

