Firestone Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Firestone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Firestone Capital Management owned approximately 0.16% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $10,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,485.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 174.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.91. 5,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,806. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $32.76 and a 12-month high of $54.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.12.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.