First Business Financial Services, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of First Business Financial Services in a report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.76. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Business Financial Services’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of First Business Financial Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

FBIZ stock opened at $27.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.25. First Business Financial Services has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $27.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.36. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 8.46%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 26.87%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 772,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,224,000 after acquiring an additional 10,599 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 478,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,806,000 after acquiring an additional 29,239 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 438,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 345,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

