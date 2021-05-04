First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $53.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, First Interstate Bank, it delivers a range of banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities and other entities throughout its market areas. The Company’s banking products and services include demand, time, checking, and savings deposits. The Company’s loan portfolio consists of a mix of real estate, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and other loans, including fixed and variable rate loans. Its real estate loans comprise commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural, and other real estate loans. It also provides a range of trust, employee benefit, investment management, insurance, agency, and custodial services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is headquartered in Billings, Montana. “

FIBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Interstate BancSystem currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.00.

First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $47.74 on Monday. First Interstate BancSystem has a 52-week low of $26.65 and a 52-week high of $51.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 8.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.42%.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder Jeremy Scott sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $34,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $47,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,444.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,337 shares of company stock valued at $4,827,360 in the last three months. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. 51.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products that include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

