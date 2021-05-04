First Quadrant L P CA Purchases Shares of 178 ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in ResMed by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in ResMed by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total transaction of $503,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,121,293.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.48, for a total transaction of $200,503.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,701.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,832 shares of company stock valued at $4,497,541 in the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on RMD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ResMed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.71.

NYSE:RMD opened at $194.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.16 and a 1-year high of $224.43.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

