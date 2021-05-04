First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Short Interest Update

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,549,500 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the March 31st total of 3,153,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 48.8 days.

First Quantum Minerals stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,045. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.74 and a beta of 2.20. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $5.21 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0118 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.06%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FQVLF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Quantum Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.93.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

