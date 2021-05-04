First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Raised to C$36.50 at CIBC

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$35.00 to C$36.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FM. Scotiabank lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$36.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$32.47.

TSE:FM opened at C$29.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 677.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.26. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$7.34 and a 52 week high of C$31.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$26.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.72.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.97 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

