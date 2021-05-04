First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) Short Interest Down 25.7% in April

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the March 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 39,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 11,751 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 4.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 12,904 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.81. 7,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,577. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.23. First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $15.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

About First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global emerging countries. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

