First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 48.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,260 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB opened at $56.88 on Tuesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $52.73 and a 1-year high of $57.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.68.

