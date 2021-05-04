First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the March 31st total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.76. 16,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,111. First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund has a 12-month low of $28.08 and a 12-month high of $61.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.61 and its 200-day moving average is $49.96.

