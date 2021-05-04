First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Short Interest Up 26.8% in April

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 340,000 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the March 31st total of 268,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 888,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 41,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 13,884 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 728.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 9,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 74.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 858,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,049,000 after purchasing an additional 367,660 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY remained flat at $$48.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,345,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,669. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.94. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $48.43.

