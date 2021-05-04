Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.350-5.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently commented on FISV. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $120.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.30 and a 200 day moving average of $113.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.06 billion, a PE ratio of 90.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $3,770,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

