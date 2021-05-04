Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 8.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 410,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 38,998 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $24,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $1,208,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 159.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $4,303,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $1,156,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $1,346,000. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAWW opened at $70.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.34. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.53 and a twelve month high of $70.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.96 and a 200 day moving average of $57.93.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $1.33. The business had revenue of $932.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.50 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $83,232.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,863,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 19,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,215,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,541 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,542. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,042 shares of company stock worth $6,169,454 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAWW. Wolfe Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.29.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

