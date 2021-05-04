Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 8.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 410,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 38,998 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $24,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 13.0% during the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 28,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.9% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 11.7% during the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 14,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAWW stock opened at $70.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.34. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.53 and a 52-week high of $70.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.93.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.33. The company had revenue of $932.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.50 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAWW. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.29.

In other news, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 19,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,215,014.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,541 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $551,700.00. Insiders sold 102,042 shares of company stock valued at $6,169,454 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atlas Air Worldwide Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

