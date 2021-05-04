Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $16 Million Stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 326,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,978 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $15,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.84.

MRVL opened at $44.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.79. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.98 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

In related news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $780,086.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 272 shares of company stock valued at $13,336 and have sold 48,571 shares valued at $2,444,211. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

