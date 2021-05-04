Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $18.92 Million Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,820 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $18,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $917,525,000 after buying an additional 4,194,838 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,305,574 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $264,589,000 after buying an additional 800,986 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,640,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $231,414,000 after buying an additional 1,276,844 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,613,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $230,073,000 after buying an additional 1,579,499 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,034,844 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $201,217,000 after buying an additional 210,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,416.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EOG opened at $75.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $77.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.49. The firm has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.09 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 33.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EOG shares. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.69.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

