Fisher Asset Management LLC Makes New $21.11 Million Investment in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 806,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,109,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of X. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 287.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United States Steel from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet raised United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

Shares of X stock opened at $24.68 on Tuesday. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $27.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.69.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other United States Steel news, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $620,162.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,972 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,444.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson bought 1,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $25,058.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,211.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,816 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

