Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 10,933 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,933 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.52% of CoreSite Realty worth $26,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 8.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $1,236,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 10.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COR. Barclays boosted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen raised CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI started coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.44.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $464,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,109.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,425 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $156,279.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,327.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,657 shares of company stock worth $4,708,727 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock opened at $121.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.86. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $107.23 and a 12-month high of $141.50.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.63 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.47%.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

