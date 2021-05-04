Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 40,288 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 779,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,288 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.56% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $34,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

PBH stock opened at $44.33 on Tuesday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $47.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.63.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $246,485.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,499 shares in the company, valued at $706,157.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

