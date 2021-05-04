Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 5,189 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 640,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,189 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Occidental Petroleum worth $17,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $26.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.82. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $32.52.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.19). Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.70.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

