Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 183,504 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,293 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $15,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,541,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 323,590.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after acquiring an additional 297,703 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,030 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $762,636,000 after acquiring an additional 274,997 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 746.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 204,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,115,000 after acquiring an additional 179,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,832,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,617,000 after acquiring an additional 151,430 shares in the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $89.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.67. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 59.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.70. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $108.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $165.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.64 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 800 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $72,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 456,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,596,612.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 7,125 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $622,653.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,063,087.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,278 shares of company stock valued at $3,230,676. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Alarm.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group upped their price target on Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Imperial Capital upgraded Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.61.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

