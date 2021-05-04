Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Short Interest Update

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,090,000 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the March 31st total of 19,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 19.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE FSR traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.88. The company had a trading volume of 457,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,197,711. Fisker has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $31.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.02.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FSR shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fisker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fisker from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fisker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.30.

In related news, major shareholder Energy Acquisition Spo Spartan sold 830,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $19,249,079.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,614,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Fisker during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Fisker during the 1st quarter valued at about $827,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Fisker during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fisker during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,860,000.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

