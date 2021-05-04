Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) PT Raised to $210.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FIVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Five9 from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Five9 from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Five9 from $163.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America began coverage on Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Five9 from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $193.00.

FIVN opened at $181.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.32. Five9 has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $201.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -341.75 and a beta of 0.53.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $161,007.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,936,416.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.60, for a total value of $981,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,248,698.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,481 shares of company stock valued at $13,549,594 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter worth about $7,674,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 350.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 103,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,004,000 after acquiring an additional 80,302 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,889,000 after buying an additional 7,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,050,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,267,000 after buying an additional 64,227 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

