Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $50.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FBC. Raymond James upped their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.17.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

FBC opened at $46.64 on Monday. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.78 and a 1-year high of $51.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.22.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.68. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 22.68%. On average, research analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.94%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.