Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,700 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the March 31st total of 93,500 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 153,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Flexible Solutions International by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 555,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 90,499 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

Flexible Solutions International stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.37. The stock had a trading volume of 35,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Flexible Solutions International has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $5.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.43. The stock has a market cap of $41.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FSI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Greenridge Global reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flexible Solutions International in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

