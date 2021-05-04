Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $120 million-$130 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $137.42 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLXN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.75.

Shares of FLXN traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,442,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,391. The firm has a market cap of $370.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Flexion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.19 and a 52-week high of $14.39.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $26.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

