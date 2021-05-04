Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) PT Raised to $136.00 at Citigroup

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $107.00 to $136.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.02% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wedbush increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.52.

Shares of FND traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.46. The company had a trading volume of 10,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,301. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 67.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $38.34 and a 1-year high of $116.58.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $723.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $967,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 178,774 shares in the company, valued at $19,218,205. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 2,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $251,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,653.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 412,871 shares of company stock worth $42,192,935. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 5,670.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

