Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $857.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of FLS stock traded up $1.46 on Tuesday, reaching $41.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,293,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,316. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. Flowserve has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $42.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

FLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Flowserve from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Flowserve from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

In other news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $417,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,751.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

