Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given a £160 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a £160 ($209.04) target price on Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FLTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £172.50 ($225.37) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays set a £175 ($228.64) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Flutter Entertainment to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from £140 ($182.91) to £174 ($227.33) in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £162.85 ($212.76) price objective on Flutter Entertainment and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of £162.13 ($211.83).

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock opened at £148.40 ($193.89) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £26.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 520.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of GBX 9,148 ($119.52) and a 12-month high of £196.81 ($257.13). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is £157.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £145.64.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

